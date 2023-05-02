Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 769 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Up 0.1 %

FTS stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

