Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 567 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

