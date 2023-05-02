Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $26,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

