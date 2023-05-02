JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.05 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 90.24 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.99 million, a P/E ratio of 431.43 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a one year low of GBX 80.60 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.41).

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Chris Russell purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,109.45). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

