Summit Financial LLC Has $474,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,768 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DM opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DM shares. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.