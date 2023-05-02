Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Intel has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Intel has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intel to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

Intel stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

