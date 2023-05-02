Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Premier Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Premier Financial stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $579.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $68.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

