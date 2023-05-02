Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Metso Outotec Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Metso Outotec Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Featured Articles

