Admiral Group plc (AMIGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on June 20th

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.6004 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.58) to GBX 2,543 ($31.77) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
