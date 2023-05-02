Hannover Rück SE (HVRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4037 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $106.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HVRRY shares. Bank of America upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

