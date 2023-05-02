Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $340.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

