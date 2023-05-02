Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

