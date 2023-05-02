Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $356.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.25.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $305.50 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.