Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $38.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00059344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001193 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

