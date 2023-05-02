JUNO (JUNO) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $49.89 million and $188,487.47 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 73,361,525 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

