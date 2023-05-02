Chain (XCN) Market Cap Reaches $55.90 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $55.90 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

