Shentu (CTK) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Shentu has a market cap of $69.90 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 91,241,524 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

