Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $374.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.



