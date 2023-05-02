Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

