Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,013,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,193,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,732 shares of company stock worth $21,971,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

