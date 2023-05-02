Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRP opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

