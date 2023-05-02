Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $384.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

