Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

