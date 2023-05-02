Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 9,241 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

