NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.83.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

