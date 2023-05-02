Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,479 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at $55,818,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

