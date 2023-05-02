Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 269.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.64.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

