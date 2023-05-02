Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII stock opened at $202.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.14 and a 200 day moving average of $222.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

