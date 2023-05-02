Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $158.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.