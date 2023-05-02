Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.23%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.