Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

