Edge Capital Group LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.23%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

