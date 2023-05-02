HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,529 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.