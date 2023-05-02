Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,019,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.