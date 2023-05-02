Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,019,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of K stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
