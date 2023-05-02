Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

COF opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.