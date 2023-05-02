Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

