Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

