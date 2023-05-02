Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HealthEquity by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 271,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -174.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

