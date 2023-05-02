GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Price Performance

GATX Dividend Announcement

Shares of GATX opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

