Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,890,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,016 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter.

MNA stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $32.16.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

