Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 315,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after purchasing an additional 263,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

