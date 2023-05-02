Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

