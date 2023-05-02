Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CGI by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,815 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CGI by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 123.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 315.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 262,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CGI by 112.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CGI stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

