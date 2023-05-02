Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CGI by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,815 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CGI by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 123.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 315.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 262,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CGI by 112.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CGI Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CGI stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
CGI Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
