Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $67,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 29,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,079,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.