Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 186 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,556,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $415.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.85. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $445.34. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

