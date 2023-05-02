Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ALB opened at $177.27 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.