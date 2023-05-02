Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.66 and its 200 day moving average is $456.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
