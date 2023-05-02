Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $64,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 899 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

