Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 483 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.
Shares of PANW stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,499.66, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average is $173.84. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
