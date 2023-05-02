Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 369 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

BA stock opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

